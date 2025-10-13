Swollen Balasan River threatens MM Terai area

Siliguri: Following the heavy rains on the night of October 4, the popular eco-tourism site in the MM Terai area has been severely damaged after being washed away by the swelling Balasan River. The river has now shifted its course and is flowing dangerously close to the nearby locality, causing concern among residents.

To protect the area and restore the damaged site, the administration has initiated the construction of a protective embankment along the river. The work, being carried out by the state Irrigation department, began on Sunday and is expected to be completed within a week. A total of Rs 18 lakh has been sanctioned for the project.

“Due to the rising water level, the river has changed its course and come close to the residential area. Villagers are worried, but this two-tier embankment is expected to protect the locality,” said Uttam Limbu, a member of the Upper Bagdogra Gram Panchayat.

Located under the Upper Bagdogra Gram Panchayat, the MM Terai area is a well-known picnic and eco-tourism spot managed by the Joint Forest Management Committee. The site used to attract large crowds, especially during the winter season.

The region surrounding the Balasan River includes the Sandroling Gumfa monastery, a local temple, the PHE pump house, a crematorium and MM Terai village, which has around 300 houses. Residents fear that if the water level of the Balasan River rises again, the entire area could be submerged. Local villagers have urged authorities to expedite the embankment work to prevent any future disaster.

“As the river has come dangerously close to the locality, there’s a high risk of flooding. If the water level rises again, the whole area will be destroyed. We request the administration to complete the embankment as soon as possible,” said Bikash Tamang, president of the Gumfa Trust Board.