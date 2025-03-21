Swimming trainer arrested for robbery & attempted murder

Kolkata: A swimming trainer was arrested on Wednesday for robbery at the house of his student and tried to kill her in Chitpur area.

According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon when the minor girl’s parents were not there at home, the accused swimming trainer identified as Sandip Shaw went there with his ill motive. At first, he knocked on the door. When the girl opened the door she was a bit surprised to see her swimming trainer. However, she did not suspect any foul play.

After a few minutes of talking, Shawarma suddenly asked the girl to hand over the jewellery of her mother and also threatened the minor. Sensing danger the girl had opened the locker and handed over the jewellery to Shaw.

Though he got what he wanted, before leaving Shawarma tried to kill the minor girl as she is a witness. At first, Shaw used a ‘gamcha’ to strangle her. When the girl fell unconscious, Shaw took a kitchen knife and slit her throat before fleeing. After a while, the girl’s parents returned and found their daughter lying unconscious. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital where she underwent a surgery. Following the surgical procedure, she somehow managed to tell her parents about Shaw following which a complaint was filed at the Chitpur police station.

After registering an FIR against Shaw on charges of robbery and attempt to murder, he was arrested. Police claimed that the accused swimming trainer had confessed to the crime.