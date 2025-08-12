Swift, silent & lethal: Tri-services in action at Farakka Barrage

Darjeeling: The waters of Farakka Barrage turned into a high-intensity training zone as the Indian Army’s Trishakti Corps coordinated a rare joint exercise with the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force on August 7-8.

The highlight of the drill was the Helocasting phase, where Special Forces from the Army and Navy leapt from an Indian Air Force Mi-17 V5 helicopter into the barrage’s waters. Using this stealthy insertion technique, the troops swam or used boats to advance toward their target, simulating a covert operation to secure strategic assets.

Helocasting—exiting a low-flying helicopter over water—allows for silent and rapid deployment in hostile zones. The exercise aimed to sharpen waterborne infiltration skills and reinforce operational synergy among the three services.

Witnesses saw seamless coordination as the forces executed manoeuvres with clockwork precision. A senior military official remarked: “This exercise is a testament to the synergy, speed and precision of our armed forces. It reaffirms that we are fully prepared for all eventualities against all adversaries, in every domain—land, sea or air.”

The display of jointmanship and skill underscored the nation’s tri-service combat readiness, reflecting a unified deterrence posture in an increasingly complex security environment. The Farakka Barrage, located in Murshidabad district of Bengal, is a crucial water infrastructure built across the Ganga River. Commissioned in 1975, its primary purpose is to divert water into the Hooghly River to maintain navigability of the Kolkata port by flushing out silt. Stretching over 2.2 km, it also plays a key role in irrigation, flood control and fisheries. For the armed forces, its location and structure make it a strategic asset, as control over the barrage can directly affect water flow, navigation and connectivity in eastern India, making its protection a national security priority.

Strategically, the barrage is significant due to its proximity to the Bangladesh border. It is also vital for controlling riverine traffic and securing

inland waterways.