Sweta Khan ‘misleading police during investigation’

Kolkata: Mahasina Begum, alias Sweta Khan, who was arrested by Howrah City Police on Wednesday night, is reportedly attempting to mislead investigators by providing false statements.

Sweta, the prime accused in the case was remanded to eight days police custody on Thursday by the Howrah Court.

At the custody, during interrogation, Sweta claimed that she had been framed.

Sources revealed that during police questioning, Sweta has been allegedly providing misleading statements. When officers attempted to verify her claims, they were found to be false.

So far cops have come to know that Sweta and her son Aryan used to lure women to work at their dance bar.

Though an allegation of forcing women into prostitution had cropped up, so far, no evidence has reportedly been found. This apart, while arresting Aryan on Wednesday morning from the Bhowanipore area, a minor girl and a three-year-old girl child were reportedly rescued and sent to a home.

During interrogation, Sweta reportedly claimed that she used to look after the minor girl and her child. However, cops are yet to confirm whether Sweta was telling the truth or not.

Aryan who was arrested on Wednesday morning was also remanded to police custody for nine days after he was produced at the Howrah Court.