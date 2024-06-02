Sweets shaped like political party symbols see high demand

Kolkata: The 18th Lok Sabha election has concluded, marking the grand festival of democracy. Vote counting is on June 4. Sweets are a favorite among both Bengalis and non-Bengalis. In light of the political fervour, sweets shaped like political party symbols are being made. These special sweets are being crafted at South Kolkata’s Nalin Chandra & Sons.



Utpal Mondal, an employee of Nalin Chandra & Sons, mentioned that the demand for these sweets is tremendous, with orders pouring in to the extent that they are struggling to keep up. On the other hand, artisan Bishwajit Das informed Millennium Post that the sweets are being made in various flavors, with chocolate being a particular favorite. For instance, sweets in the symbol of the Trinamool Congress are made with chocolate flavour. Customers are notably drawn to these sweets. Beyond party workers and supporters, the general public is also purchasing them. Each sweet is priced at Rs 90 and crafted using various flavored chhena (Indian cottage cheese). Each piece takes about 30 to 45 minutes to make.