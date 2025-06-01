Sweet success: Nayabazar’s ‘Khir Doi’ becomes festive favorite in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: As the festive spirit of Jamai Sasthi sweeps across Bengal, one traditional delicacy is enjoying a moment of sweet success — Nayabazar’s famous Khir Doi. The rich, creamy dessert has seen a dramatic spike in demand this year across South Dinajpur, becoming a centerpiece of celebration for many households.

Jamai Sasthi, observed on the sixth day of the waxing moon in ‘Joishtho’, is a beloved Bengali tradition that honours sons-in-law with lavish meals, blessings and gifts from their in-laws. Among the array of dishes served during the occasion, sweets hold a special place — and Khir Doi is clearly stealing the show.

Prepared from cow milk, Khir Doi is made by boiling milk until it thickens, adding sugar and fermenting it in traditional earthen pots. These pots not only enhance the flavour but also help develop the dessert’s signature aroma and texture. This age-old process has been preserved by nearly 160 families in Gangarampur’s Nayabazar area, many of whom have been crafting this dessert since the 1950s.

What makes this year unique is the surge in demand, not only locally but also from outside the district and even overseas. Orders have been pouring in from Bihar and as far as the United States, making this humble sweet a symbol of cross-cultural and emotional connection during the festival.

“This Jamai Sasthi, our orders have increased by 30 per cent compared to last year,” says Bapi Ghosh, a local sweet shop owner. “Customers are reserving their Khir Doi weeks in advance — we’ve never seen such excitement before.”

Recognising its economic and cultural significance, the district administration is now looking into ways to support Khir Doi producers. Plans include improving packaging, enhancing market access and promoting the product as a local heritage item, which could provide a more stable livelihood to the artisans involved. As families gather to celebrate Jamai Sasthi with rituals and feasts, Nayabazar’s Khir Doi adds a cherished traditional flavour to the festivities. Its rising popularity stands as a testament to the rich culinary legacy of South Dinajpur, where age-old recipes continue to unite generations in sweet celebration.