Swedish tourists visit Alipurduar’s Bonochhaya boosting rural tourism

Alipurduar: A new milestone has been added to the promotion of rural tourism in Bonochhaya village of Kalchini in Alipurduar district, as a group of foreign tourists from Sweden visited the village for the first time, marking a significant moment for the region’s growing tourism sector.



Bonochhaya village was developed near Bhatpara Tea Garden in April 2024 under an initiative of the state government. Following directives from the National Tiger Conservation Authority, residents of two forest villages—Gangutia and Bhutia Basti—located in the core area of the Buxa Tiger Reserve were rehabilitated near the tea garden. The newly established settlement was later named Bonochhaya by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Surrounded by hills, forests and rivers, the village currently has five homestays, where the Swedish tourists are staying. During their visit, the tourists engaged closely with local residents.

They tried to learn the Gorkhali language, songs and dance forms, while also enjoying organic dishes prepared in the village. The tourists spent the entire day with villagers, dancing to the rhythm of traditional Gorkhali songs and participating in a yoga session organised for physical well-being. Within a short span, they appeared to blend easily with the lifestyle and culture of Bonochhaya.

One of the tourists, Selbond Land, said he deeply admires Indian culture and the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. “I have visited India nearly ten times, but rarely have I experienced such warmth and hospitality. The people here are simple and sincere and the spirit of hospitality is deeply rooted in their way of life,” he said.

Another visitor, Yvone Hatman, a nurse by profession, said she was fascinated by the traditional attire and lifestyle of Gorkhali women and expressed her desire to return in the future.

Wildlife photographer Krister Peterson said he was inspired by the villagers’ decision to relocate from their ancestral homes for the conservation of tigers. He described the natural beauty of the area as “picture-perfect,” adding that he even spotted a leopard during his exploration.

Ram Kumar Lama, a resident of the village, said the visit of the Swedish tourists has brought new hope for tourism in Bonochhaya. “Their visit has created a meaningful cultural exchange. With the support of the district administration, we hope tourism will play a key role in the socio-economic development of our village,” he said.