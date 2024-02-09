‘Swasthya Sathi to be extended to migrant labourers outside state’

Kolkata: Migrant workers residing outside Bengal will now be covered under Swasthya Sathi scheme. State Finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya in the state Budget on Thursday announced the migrant workers outside state who are registered in Karmasathi Parijayee Shramik portal will get the benefits.



“More than 28 lakh migrant labourers will be benefited. Under the scheme the migrant workers will have access to hospital care in place of their work through

insurance coverage in Swasthya Sathi. Rs 150 crore has been allocated for the purpose. We have achieved remarkable progress in health care coverage through our unique Swasthya Sathi scheme. I am happy to propose an extension of Swasthya Sathi,” Bhattacharya said.

According to the Swasthya Sathi dashboard of the health department, around 2.4 crore families in Bengal are covered under the state’s flagship health scheme. Around 2,400 hospitals have been empanelled. The state Health department is developing software which will automatically block Swasthya Sathi cards if irregularities

are detected.

The main purpose of the move is to check the drainage of funds that is often happening due to corrupt practices by a section of nursing homes in some of the districts and some of the beneficiaries as well.