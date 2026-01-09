‘Swasthya Sathi superior to Centre’s Ayushman Bharat’

Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and state minister Shashi Panja on Thursday strongly countered BJP national president JP Nadda’s remarks on the Ayushman Bharat scheme, asserting that West Bengal’s flagship health scheme, Swasthya Sathi, is far more inclusive, humane, and effective in serving the people.

During his visit to Kolkata ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Nadda expressed confidence that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal. He claimed that such a victory would ensure the implementation of the Centre’s “quintessential” Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state.

Drawing comparisons, Nadda referred to Odisha and Delhi, stating that voters in those states rejected governments that had refused to implement Ayushman Bharat and instead elected the BJP to benefit from its welfare initiatives. He further alleged that the people of West Bengal were being deprived of the scheme’s benefits and would “choose wisely” in the coming elections.

Responding sharply, Shashi Panja said that Swasthya Sathi clearly outperforms Ayushman Bharat in both intent and execution. “Our scheme is for everyone. We do not check whether a family owns a car or a refrigerator. Healthcare is a right here, not a privilege,” she said, underscoring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s commitment to universal welfare.

Panja also highlighted what she termed the limitations of Ayushman Bharat, pointing out that its multiple eligibility conditions often prevent people from accessing healthcare when they need it most. In contrast, she explained, Swasthya Sathi provides health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family and is issued in the name of the woman head of the household—a conscious move towards women’s empowerment. “The beauty of this scheme lies here. Women are the caregivers of families, and that is why the card is in their name,” she remarked.

Launching a broader attack on the BJP, Panja said the party lacks respect for women and fails to conceptualise welfare schemes centred on them. Concluding confidently, she said: “Every family that has benefited from Swasthya Sathi knows the truth. Ma, Mati, Manush is happy with this scheme, and they will not be misled by

false claims.”