Swasthya Sathi scheme touched lives of 2.4 cr people: TMC

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday, painted a vivid picture highlighting the stark disparities in social and economic progress between the Centre and the state government.



The ruling party in Bengal has alleged that the working people in India are facing a crisis under the current BJP-ruled Centre as it fails to ensure employment. In the case of Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government has managed to secure the lives of as many as 2.4 crore people under the state’s flagship Swasthya Sathi scheme. Over 2.11 crore women in Bengal have benefitted from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme so far.

Trinamool Congress in a post on X said: “India’s working population faces a severe crisis under @BJP4India as it is failing to ensure employment for the people of India.

Is this the Viksit Bharat that Modi 3.0 had envisioned?” In a social media post, the Trinamool Congress also said that around 76 lakh families have received prompt and effective healthcare facilities in the state under Swasthya Sathi so far. As many as 2,400 hospitals have been empanelled to ensure widespread availability of free-of-cost health services for the people.

What is significant is that around 28 lakh migrant workers residing outside Bengal have been taking the benefits of Swasthya Sathi now, the ruling party claimed in its post.

Earlier this year, the state government announced an increase in financial assistance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme for 2.11 crore women.

The allowance for general category women was hiked to Rs 1000 from Rs 500 per month while for SC/ST category it was raised to Rs 1200 from Rs 1000 per month.

The enhanced financial assistance has been extended through Direct Benefit Transfer from April this year. The beneficiaries received the hiked amount from May.