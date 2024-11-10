Swasthya Sathi: 5 senior doctors treat patients in pvt hosp during junior docs’ cease-work, costs state Rs 1.87 crore

Kolkata: When the junior doctors were carrying out a cease-work in the state-run medical colleges, five senior resident doctors from a government medical college in the city treated patients under Swasthya Sathi scheme in several private hospitals for which the state government settled 4,782 claims and spent Rs 1.87 crore.

The Swasthya Sathi treatment was given to the patients by these doctors during a period from August 8 to October 17.

During the cease-work, many patients after failing to avail health services in the government-run institutions, visited the private hospitals for treatment.

It was learnt that around 563 senior resident doctors out of total 3,329 continued their practice in private hospitals and also treated patients under Swasthya Sathi scheme from August 9 to October 17 when the agitating junior doctors were continuing to cease work in government hospitals.

These 563 resident doctors treated a total 73,905 cases under Swasthya Sathi during this period for which the state government had spent Rs 54.39 crore.

The overall expenditure of the state government under Swasthya Sathi during this period went up to Rs 430 crore.

Sources indicate that the daily expenditure under the Swasthya Sathi scheme across Bengal had increased by over Rs 1.13 crore, compared to the health department’s usual spending. The maximum amount spent under the scheme was from the Kolkata-based private hospitals.