‘Swasthya Ingit’ telemedicine crosses 7 cr consultations

Kolkata: As Bengal pushes to deepen last-mile healthcare access, the Mamata Banerjee government’s telemedicine initiative, ‘Swasthya Ingit’, designed to bridge the gap between remote communities and specialist medical care, has hit a major milestone, surpassing seven crore consultations so far.

Bengal’s key telemedicine initiative, ‘Swasthya Ingit’, launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on August 2, 2021, has crossed seven crore consultations.

The platform connects remote and underserved regions with specialist care through over 11,000 health centres, 63 hubs and more than 9,000 doctors, enabling over 80,000 teleconsultations daily.

It has proved especially effective during the Covid endemic, easing pressure on government hospitals and expanding access to district-level specialised treatment.

Extensive training for rural doctors has strengthened the system’s reach and efficiency across Bengal.