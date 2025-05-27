Swasthya Bhavan bomb threat turns out to be hoax

Kolkata: Tension spread in Swasthya Bhavan on Monday afternoon after an e-mail containing a bomb threat received.

Though police searched the entire Sasthya Bhavan thoroughly for several hours,nothing suspicious was found.

According to sources, sometime before 1 pm on Monday, police were informed by the Sasthya Bhavan authorities about a bomb threat e-mail.

The said e-mail was received by a Deputy Director of Health Services. After seeing the e-mail police were informed.

The e-mail was received around 4 am which was later seen. In the said threat email it was mentioned that four improvised explosive devices have been placed inside Sasthya Bhavan which were set to go off at 1:13 pm.

After several hours of search operation nothing suspicious was found. It has been learnt that an inquiry has been initiated by the cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station to find the sender of the threat e-mail.

After the Indian Museum bomb threat incident in April this year, bomb scares spread to four schools in the city as well. However, nothing suspicious was found in any of the incidents.