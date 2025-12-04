‘Swasthya Bandhu’ clocks 1L footfall in 20 days: Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced that camps under the newly launched ‘Swasthya Bandhu’ (Mobile Medical Unit) initiative have already logged a remarkable 1 lakh footfall in just 20 days.

Launched on November 11, the 110 mobile medical units were rolled out to deliver basic healthcare to remote areas, including villages and hilly regions. The fleet, inaugurated from Swasthya Bhavan, is part of a planned total of 210 units, funded largely through MPs’ development allocations and MPLAD resources.

The Chief Minister added on social media that all 110 units are already on the road, with another 100 set to join the services soon, further ramping up the outreach.

“Swasthya Bandhu’ (Mobile Medical Unit) initiative of the state govt was launched on 11th November, 2025. 110 mobile medical units have been pressed into the public service since then another 100 more units shall be soon joining the services,” stated Banerjee in a post on X. “I am happy to share that today the camp footfall has crossed 1 lakh mark in just 20 days time since launch. Hundreds of needy persons are coming to these camps to avail essential medical services including lab tests, ECG and USG free of cost especially serving aged people and women,” Banerjee added.

She also mentioned that so far 1027 camps have been organised, in which the majority of beneficiaries are women and elderly people. It is yet another people-friendly initiative of our government, said Banerjee.

The state has budgeted roughly Rs 2.5 crore per month to run the services, amounting to about Rs 30 crore per year, Banerjee said while launching the project. Each van offers free testing for some 35 conditions and parameters, including haemoglobin, pregnancy screening, malaria, ECG and blood sugar checks.

Meanwhile, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Banerjee reaffirmed her government’s commitment to building a more inclusive society, stating: “On this International Day of Persons with Disabilities, we reaffirm our commitment to building a more inclusive society.”

She remarked that her government has strengthened institutional mechanisms to support PwDs, right from their birth through their entire lifecycle. The state government was screening newborn babies to detect anomalies and developmental delays for timely corrective interventions, she added. “We run special schools, arrange for special education in all schools for children with special needs, and equip them with skills so they can earn a decent livelihood and by reserving jobs in government, we have ensured that PwDs can lead a life of self-sufficiency and dignity,” Banerjee said.

“We have also created a robust social security network for PwDs through schemes like Manabik Pensions, Student Scholarships, Distribution of Prosthetic Aids and health care for all. Let us all work together to build a society where every individual, regardless of their circumstances, can live with equal opportunity and respect,” she added.