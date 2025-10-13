Swarupnagar: 17 Bangladeshi nationals held

Kolkata: In Swarupnagar, North 24-Parganas Police apprehended 17 Bangladeshi nationals, including six women and six children, on October 11. The group was attempting to return to Bangladesh after residing illegally in India for nearly three years.

According to police sources, the individuals had entered India without valid documentation and had been working in various capacities during their stay. As authorities intensified crackdowns on illegal immigrants, the group decided to return to Bangladesh. They were intercepted at the Tetulia Bus Stand in Swarupnagar while attempting to board an auto-rickshaw, acting on a tip-off received by the police.

The arrested individuals were presented before the Basirhat Sub-Divisional Court and are currently under police custody for further questioning. Investigations are ongoing to determine whether they were part of a larger network facilitating illegal immigration.

Police officials stated: “They could not provide proper documents, also discrepancies were found in their statements. Further investigation is going on.”

Locals informed, Saturday around 10 am they noticed this group standing near Tetulia bridge, which spurred doubt. This incident underscores the ongoing challenges of managing cross-border migration and the importance of vigilant border security measures