‘Swara Heart of Dance Studio’ launches their second outlet in Siliguri

siliguri: The ‘Swara Heart of Dance Studio’ launched their second outlet near Don Bosco More in Siliguri, extending from the first outlet at Pranami Mandir Road which has been there for the last 10 years.



This studio is from Mumbai and has worked with organisations like the Indian Navy and the Naval Welfare Association. It has also organised important events like the Navy Day and the Fleet Day Concert.

The studio brings an inspiring fusion of choreography mastery and diverse dance forms to Siliguri’s vibrant community. The academy provides an extensive array of dance forms that cater to the diverse interests of the students.

The dance forms range from high-energy dance styles like bollywood style, quick style, hip hop, crumping, dubstep, lokin and popin. Contemporary, robotic, lyrical, B-boying, folk, semi classical and bharatanatam with specialised teachers is also taught. The newly-established second outlet boasts of modern and spacious dance studios designed to foster creativity and learning. Equipped with cutting-edge sound systems and supportive amenities, the studio creates an inspiring environment for students to excel.