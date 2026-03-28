Swapna Barman’s nomination in limbo; HC sets Mon deadline for Rlys

Jalpaiguri: The nomination of Rajganj Trinamool Congress candidate and Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman remains uncertain as complications persist over her resignation from the Railways.



During a hearing at the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Friday, the court directed Railway authorities to take a final decision regarding her release from service by March 30.

The controversy stems from Barman joining the Trinamool Congress and being declared a candidate while still in Railway service, without obtaining formal clearance. Subsequently, the Railways initiated a departmental inquiry against her on charges of indiscipline and did not grant permission for her resignation.

Even after submitting her resignation following her candidature, the Railway authorities remained unconvinced. On March 24, Barman approached the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the

Railways to enable her to contest the election.

During the hearing, Justice Gaurang Kanth directed Barman to meet senior Railway officials on Monday and submit the necessary documents. With April 6 being the last date for filing nominations, the court observed that the matter would be taken up again on that day and urged the Railways to consider granting the required NOC before the deadline.

The court also noted that in its March 24 order, it had instructed the Railway authorities to take a decision based on Barman’s application dated March 25. In her application, Barman reportedly admitted her lapse and sought release from service, stating her willingness to forgo all pensionary and service-related benefits.

However, the Railways’ counsel submitted a communication dated March 26 from the office of the Divisional Railway Manager of the Alipurduar Division under the Northeast Frontier Railway. The letter, issued by Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Gopal Mondal, indicated that no decision had yet been taken on her request.

Instead, the communication stated that Barman had not submitted her reply to a charge sheet dated March 9. This prompted the court to observe that the concerned officials appeared to have failed to properly understand and comply with its earlier directive.

The Railways informed the court that a decision on Barman’s request would be conveyed by Monday (March 30, 2026). It was also stated that she would need to appear before the concerned office and formally record her statement before a final decision is made.

When contacted, Barman declined to comment, stating that the matter is sub judice.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach Gopal Mondal for a response were unsuccessful.