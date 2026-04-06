Swapna Barman overcomes legal hurdles, files nomination

Jalpaiguri: In a significant political development, Trinamool Congress candidate Swapna Barman successfully filed her nomination for the Rajganj Assembly Constituency on Monday, the final day of the nomination process, overcoming a series of legal and administrative hurdles.

Swapna was brought to the nomination centre by Rajganj Constituency coordinator and party leader Krishna Das. A large number of party workers gathered at the district Trinamool Congress office in Babu Para, creating a festive atmosphere with drums, flags and slogans. Accompanying her were her legal counsel, Jalpaiguri Sadar II Block President Arjun Das, former Block President Bidhan Roy, District School Inspector Laikhyamohan Roy, Namashudra Development Board Chairman Mukul Bairagya and other party leaders.

Despite the show of strength, uncertainty loomed over her candidature till the last moment due to pending clearances. Owing to doubts over permission from the Election Commission, no prior approval was taken to bring her in a procession to the nomination centre, leading to some confusion among party workers. Swapna’s nomination was further complicated by personal and professional setbacks. Shortly after her name was announced by the Trinamool Congress, she suffered the loss of her father. Additionally, after resigning from her job in the Railways to join active politics, she faced a departmental inquiry, prompting the Railways to file a complaint against her.

She subsequently approached the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the High Court and secured the necessary clearance from the Railways. However, since her service status remained under dispute, an additional No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Election Commission became mandatory. With the NOC not arriving till Saturday, the party leadership had instructed outgoing MLA Khageshwar Roy to keep nomination papers ready as a backup. The situation was resolved when Mukul Bairagya reportedly obtained the Commission’s clearance from Delhi on Sunday, paving the way for Swapna to file her nomination on Monday.

Speaking after filing her papers, Swapna Barman said: “I had to face several challenges related to my family, my job and obtaining the required NOCs from the Railways and the Election Commission. Now that everything is clear, I will begin campaigning with full force.”

Krishna Das, who accompanied her, remarked that obstacles are part of any significant journey and overcoming them is the true measure of success.