Swapna Barman begins campaign in Rajganj

Jalpaiguri: The uncertainty surrounding the nomination of Swapna Barman, the Trinamool Congress candidate for the Rajganj Assembly Constituency, has finally been resolved. Following a directive from the Calcutta High Court, the Northeast Frontier Railway has accepted her resignation and issued a clearance letter, removing all obstacles to her filing nomination papers.



The court had instructed the Railways to take a final decision on Barman’s resignation by Monday. Complying with the order, the Railways communicated its decision and issued the necessary clearance, paving the way for her electoral participation.

Soon after receiving the clearance, the Asian Games gold medalist launched her campaign on Monday morning. She visited several tea gardens across her Constituency, interacting with workers and listening to their concerns.

Speaking to reporters, Barman said: “The Railways has accepted my resignation and issued the clearance letter. There is now no problem in submitting my nomination. With limited time left, I began campaigning immediately.”

While railway officials did not comment publicly, sources confirmed that the decision was taken in accordance with the court’s directive.

The issue dates back to March 16, when Barman—an employee of the Northeast Frontier Railway—submitted her resignation after that she was named as a candidate by the All India Trinamool Congress. However, railway rules require a three-month notice period, leading to the initial rejection of her resignation.

The situation was further complicated by allegations that Barman violated service conduct rules by participating in political activities while still in service. She had attended a party programme on February 27 in the presence of leaders such as Bratya Basu, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Gautam Deb. A departmental inquiry was subsequently initiated on March 9.

Barman then approached the High Court, leading to a series of hearings. The court directed her to submit a revised letter addressing the Railways’ concerns and later instructed her to personally meet officials of the Alipurduar division. Finally, on Friday, the court ordered the Railways to communicate its decision by Monday. Due to the legal complications, Barman had been unable to campaign, causing some unease within her party. With the issue now resolved, she has begun active campaigning in areas such as Sanyasikata and Majhiali gram panchayats, focusing on outreach among tea garden workers.