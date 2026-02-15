‘Swanirbhar Bangla’: Malda to host 17 outreach camps till February 26

Malda: The Malda district administration has announced that 17 special outreach camps under the ‘Swanirbhar Bangla’ campaign will be organised across the district from February 15 to February 26. The camps will function daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to ensure smooth and hassle-free enrolment of eligible beneficiaries under four major state welfare schemes.



The initiative, launched by the state government, aims to provide on-the-spot assistance, verification and awareness regarding schemes such as Yuba Sathi, especially launched for unemployed youths, financial assistance for landless agricultural labourers, Lakshmir Bhandar, and waiver of irrigation charges under Government Tubewells and RLI Schemes.

Camps have been strategically distributed across blocks and municipalities to maximise outreach. In English Bazar Municipality, camps will be held at Rathbari More, Paddy Silk Campus near Rathbari More, PWD Ground at Karmatirtha and Kalichak Chowringhee More. In Old Malda Municipality, venues include Osmania High Madrasa Ground, Gour Mahavidyalaya and Jubo Sathi Sahayata Kendra near Central Bank, Narayanpur. In Chanchal subdivision, camps will take place at Pakuahat Rabindra More, Bidrohi More Ground, Chanchal College Math and Khanta Field.

Harishchandrapur blocks will host camps at Sheesha Tola More, Harishchandrapur College and Sahid More. Ratua blocks will see camps at Ratua Junior Girls High School and Pukhuria Thana Ground. Additional venues include Community Hall at Manikchak Block, MLA More Baisnabnagar, Habibpur Block Playground, Bulbulchandi Bus Stand, and Hatimari Math in Kaliachak-I.

District officials have stated that help desks will be set up at each location to guide applicants regarding eligibility and documentation.

Residents have been urged to attend their nearest camp with the required documents within the scheduled dates to avail the benefits without delay. A huge turnout has been noticed in each of the camps on Sunday long and enthusiasm has been great among the youths to fill the form for Yuba Sathi.

Muhammad Nahid Hussain, a youth in English Bazar, said: “The financial assistance through Yuba Sathi is going to aid me in my expenses for form fill-ups in different job applications and even the cost of travelling to the examination centres for jobs.”