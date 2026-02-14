‘Swanirbhar Bangla’ camps to be held from today

Kolkata: The state government will start camps for accepting applications from beneficiaries who are interested to avail benefits of four social welfare schemes, including Yuba Sathi, from February 15. State Chief Secretary Nandini Chakraborty on Saturday held a virtual meeting with the DMs to assess preparedness.

The camps are christened ‘Swanirbhar Bangla’.

New applications for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme can also be made from these camps .

The benefits of these schemes will be made available from April 1.

A camp will be organised in each Assembly Constituency from February 15 to February 26, operating daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm

People will be able to register not only for the Yuba Sathi scheme and the Lakshmir Bhandar schemes, but also seek financial assistance for agricultural labourers.

Applications for fee waivers related to government tubewell and irrigation facilities for farming can also be submitted at these camps.

Under the Yuva Sathi scheme, unemployed youth will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500, as announced in the interim state budget.

Nabanna has made it clear that the Yuva Sathi scheme will be for a period of 5 years maximum. In the meantime, if someone gets employment, the benefit will be stopped.

The method of application, qualification, verification and conditions for availing the scheme, along with the necessary documents required for the scheme.

The monthly allowance under the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has been increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500. Landless agricultural labourers will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,000 twice a year under the agricultural labour support scheme.

At present, farmers have to pay a government water tax of Rs 17 per acre-inch for water received from government-owned and operated minor irrigation projects for various types of cultivation.

This charge will no longer be applicable with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announcing a full waiver in the interest of the socio-economic development of the farmers of Bengal.