Swami Vivekananda Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship portal opens

Kolkata: The application process for the Swami Vivekananda Merit-Cum-Means Scholarship (SVMCM) for the 2025–26 session opened on Friday, with fresh and renewal applications, along with fresh Kanyashree (K3) applications, now being accepted through the online portal.

Started in 2011, the scheme supports meritorious students from economically weaker families across Bengal and covers studies from Class XI to the Ph.D. level.

Students of Class XI with at least 60 per cent marks in Madhyamik or an equivalent exam will receive Rs 1,000 per month. The same amount applies to undergraduate arts, commerce and D.El.Ed. students, while those studying science and other UGC-approved professional courses at the undergraduate level will receive Rs 1,500 per month, subject to meeting the required criteria.

Polytechnic diploma students are eligible for Rs 1,500 per month. At the postgraduate level, candidates in arts and commerce need 53 per cent marks for SVMCM or 45 per cent for K3 and will receive Rs 2,000 per month. Postgraduate science students fulfilling the criteria will receive Rs 2,500.

Students in undergraduate or postgraduate engineering and other AICTE-approved professional courses will receive Rs. 5,000 per month. Undergraduate medical students will receive Rs. 5,000, while medical diploma students will receive Rs 1,500.

Non-NET M.Phil and Ph.D scholars will receive Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000 per month, respectively. The annual family income cap is Rs. 2,50,000, except for board toppers, K3 candidates and M.Phil or Ph.D applicants.