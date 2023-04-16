Suvonandan: Community Puja to welcome visitors with word coined by Mamata

Kolkata: A community Durga Puja in North Kolkata have taken an oath to welcome the pandal hoppers by the new word ‘Suvonandan’ recently coined by Chief Minister Mamata Banejee. The Puja organisers of Gouriberia Sarbojonin vowed on the occasion of Bengali New Year’s Day on Saturday to go for wide publicity of this word which can be used for greeting people.



The club consulted the intellectuals in the society and the well-educated in the area before deciding to popularise this new word. The club has already issued a notice urging all its members to use this word as much as possible. The club members were made to read the oath message in presence of Jayanta Kushari. Noted linguist Nrisingha Prasad Bhaduri will be acting as adviser.

“The Chief Minister is enthusiastic regarding Durga Puja. The people of Bengal already started embracing the new word. I wish all of them Suvonandan,” Bhaduri said.

“The word sounds very soothing to the ears. It carries the essence of both words Suvechha’ (greetings) and ‘Abhinandan’ (Congratulations),” Kushari said.

During the inauguration of the Press Club in Digha on April 4, Banerjee while wishing all a happy Bengali New Year coined this new Bengali word ‘Suvonandan’. “Everyone says ‘Suvechha’ (greetings) and ‘Abhinandan’ (Congratulations). Let me say Suvonandan by creating a new word from these two words. I wish you all Suvonandan for Poila Baisakh,” Banerjee had said.

On Thursday while inaugurating the state-of-the-art Dhana Dhanye Auditorium at Alipore had used the same word for greeting people for Poila Baisakh. The word has already gained popularity among the common people and many have been found to use the same for greeting each other on the occasion of Poila Baisakh.