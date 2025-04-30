Suvendu’s rally bid falters as BJP leaders express desire to witness Digha Jagannath Temple opening

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, a “self-proclaimed poster boy of Hindutva”, known for politicising issues and giving them communal overtones for political gain, actively pushed for a rally of ‘Sanatani Hindus’ in East Midnapore on Akshaya Tritiya — a move seen as an attempt to build a counter-narrative ahead of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s inauguration of the Digha Jagannath Temple.

However, sources indicate that Adhikari’s attempt to position the rally as a political statement failed to garner full support even within his own party ranks.

After the former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday expressed his wish to visit Digha Jagannath Temple given the opportunity, a mandal president of the saffron party in East Burdwan’s Jamalpur, Pradhanchandra Pal on Tuesday witnessed the grand Yagna in Digha temple on a giant screen put up at the local BDO office alongside the district officers and also Trinamool

Congress leaders. Contrary to Adhikari’s boycott call, Pal said: “As a resident of West Bengal, I feel proud. The way Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sends across a message of communal harmony and takes a unique initiative is itself a matter of pride. I am also delighted to take part in the live streaming of the rituals.” He also stated: “As Puri is too far from here, many cannot go there.

Many from Bengal will get the opportunity of visiting Digha temple.” Dilip Ghosh on the other hand in Burdwan on Monday stated: “If I get an opportunity, I will go to Digha. Temple will remain in its place….” Incidentally, LoP Adhikari had earlier announced that he would not visit Digha Jagannath Temple and had also called for a boycott of temple inauguration. Although Adhikari is not a direct organiser of the said rally at Contai, he will be the principal speaker on the occasion.

Not to be left behind, Adhikari advocated for a major religious event on the same day in a clear bid to counter the ruling party in the state that had already launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the cancellation of trains ahead of the grand inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in East Midnapore’s Digha. Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday permitted LoP Adhikari to hold a rally of “Sanatani” Hindus in East Midnapore district on Akshaya Tritiya.

After being denied permission to hold that rally by the East Midnapore district police, Adhikari approached the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh on April 21. Finally, after a prolonged hearing on the matter for the last couple of days, The bench permitted Adhikari to participate in the rally. However, Justice Ghosh ordered that the rally should not have more than 3,000 participants.