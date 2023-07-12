Suvendu’s loadshedding story a passé, TMC logs massive lead in Nandigram

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Wednesday slammed opposition leader in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari in respect to the Nandigram election result saying that people have given a befitting reply to the loadshedding conspiracy hatched against the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee during the Assembly polls in 2021.



Ghosh, time and again, accused Adhikari of winning the election through “unfair” means. Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was defeated by Adhikari by 1,956 votes. Ghosh on a number of occasions alleged that Adhikari had won the election at the last moment after making a loadshedding happen during counting.

“The story of Suvendu in which he altered the election result and won by 1,956 votes will not hold ground from now on. People have given a befitting reply to the conspiracy. The traitor has been devastated after the election results in Nandigram and East Midnapore. It is just the beginning. We will show Suvendu what is what,” Ghosh said. He took a dig at Adhikari on East Midnapore election statistics as Trinamool Congress was leading in 56 Zilla Parishads out of 70 in the district. BJP managed to get a lead in 14 Zilla Parishad seats.

In Nandigram, there are 17 Gram Panchayats out of which BJP managed to secure nine due to some infighting within the ruling party. Trinamool managed to secure only eight. In Nandigram block I, Trinamool won all three Zilla Parishad seats. With respect to Zilla Parishad, Trinamool was leading by 10,457 votes compared to BJP’s figures.

Meanwhile, the BJP has secured an upper hand in Gram Panchayat areas of Boyal-I, Boyal-II Khodambari-I and Khodambari-II under Nandigram-II block. Out of a total of 61 Gram Panchayat seats there, BJP candidates have won or are leading in 37. TMC is second with 23 seats and one seat has been won by an Independent candidate. In Boyal-I, BJP candidates have won eight of the 13 seats. In the previous polls, TMC had won all 13 seats. In Boyal-II, nine seats were bagged by BJP while TMC won six. One seat went to an Independent candidate.