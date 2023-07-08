Suvendu will have to remain in his own constituency on poll day: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari to remain in his Nandigram constituency on Saturday when voting will take place across the state for the Panchayat elections.



Justice Amrita Sinha was hearing the plea filed by Adhikari, where he had sought permission to move around in the constituency and mentioned that he will not go within 200 meters of the polling booth.

Adhikari was sent a communication by the Inspector-in-Charge of the Contai Police Station wherein the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was ‘highlighted’.

The communication referred to the letter dated July 4 of the Secretary, West Bengal Election Commission on the subject restriction on the movement of political functionaries provided with security on the day of the poll.

The communication dated July 6 mentions that the political functionaries are not allowed to remain present in any other constituency of which they are not electors after the completion of the campaign period and till the completion of polls.

It also mentions that on the date of the poll, the visit of political functionaries must be restricted to their own allotted polling station for casting of the vote and they are not allowed to move in the constituency freely on the poll date unless they are a contesting candidate.

The State Election Commission (SEC) submitted that the direction passed by the Commission is in general and is applicable to everybody irrespective of political affiliation.

“Upon hearing the submissions made on behalf of the parties it appears that the restriction which has been imposed by the Commission appears to be fairly reasonable. The same is liable to be implemented in respect to all the political functionaries irrespective of their political affiliation,” the court observed while directing the Commission to ensure that the restriction is applied uniformly and not implemented only in respect of the political functionaries who are in

the Opposition.