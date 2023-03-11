Suvendu threatens Trinamool Congress MLA Partha Bhowmick

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Naihati MLA Partha Bhowmick appealed to Speaker Biman Banerjee seeking justice with Leader Of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari threatening to put him behind bars within a month right on the floor of the Assembly on Friday.



A general diary was registered at the Hare Street police station in this regard. Bhowmick also moved a 'privilege motion' against Adhikari.

While Adhikari was speaking on the demand for Panchayats and Rural Development department, he got involved in an exchange of words with some TMC MLAs. During this, Adhikari threatened Bhowmick.

Bhowmick brought the matter before the notice of Speaker Biman Banerjee and sought security.

“I have heard the comment that he (Suvendu Adhikari) made. It is unfortunate as such things have never happened inside the Assembly. I will do the needful in providing security to you and if you want to bring a privilege

motion for the remark, you can do so and accordingly further proceedings on my part will follow," Banerjee said to Bhowmick.

Bhowmick who is also the minister for Irrigation and Waterways said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had alleged time and again that investigating agencies like CBI and ED are being controlled by BJP. “The Leader of the Opposition’s statement proves this,” he added.