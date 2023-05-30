Suvendu tarnished the image of Midnapore dist: Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday called Opposition leader (LoP) in the Assembly Suvendi Adhikari the “biggest traitor in the country”.



He was speaking at Patashpur in East Midnapore on the 34th day of Jana Sanjog Yatra.

He said that ‘corrupt’ Adhikari joined BJP to save himself from ED and CBI. Midnapore has a long-standing legacy of producing freedom fighters but Adhikar has tarnished the image by joining the ruling party at the Centre.

“Satish Samanta had set up a parallel government against the British forces before 1947. The land of Midnapore showed the path to the rest of the country as it had produced the personalities like Sushil Dhara, Khudiram Bose, Matangini Hazra and Vidyasagar. This land never bows down to anybody. The land of Midnapore will never support the person who does politics by shedding self-respect. A traitor has joined BJP’s camp only to save himself,” Banerjee attacked Adhikari.

He also took a potshot at Adhikari by saying: “You can sell out your backbone to BJP to save yourself from BJP and ED. But you will never get people’s emotions. He was involved in a foul play when counting took place on the day of the Assembly election results. He won with the help of load shedding. The traitor had gone to the Supreme Court in connection with the result. He received a slap by the Supreme Court as the case has been referred to Calcutta High Court.”

“He speaks about me several times a day but he is scared to take my name. He refers to me as ‘Bhaipo’. I am directly saying that Adhikari is a thief who joined the BJP to shield himself from ED and CBI. He is the biggest traitor in the history of Indian politics. He flourished when he was in Trinamool Congress and received every benefit,” Banerjee said.

He further stated: “BJP has given the top position to the person who was seen on TV while taking money. There is no place for corrupt people in Trinamool. Those who are in BJP are all ‘harmads’. Those who were CPI(M’s) ‘harmads’, now have joined BJP. Adhikari has surrendered to the person (Amit Shah) who was instrumental behind the damage of Vidyasagar’s bust.”

“Adhikari is saying that he will remove the Trinamool Congress in East Midnapore. I will be stationed here and will see what he can do to our party men. He has gone mad as he said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born in Sonarpur. He calls the Union Home minister as ‘Amit ji’ Uttar Pradesh CM as Yogi ji only to save himself from ED/CBI,” Abhishek said.

Banerjee also slammed Adhikari by saying: “He always threatens that he will make ED CBI arrest me. I challenge you if you have the guts to arrest me with the help of ED and CBI. I have the support of

the people.”