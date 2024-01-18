Suvendu moves HC to postpone ‘harmony rally’; TMC says BJP does not want ‘harmony’

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the postponement of the “sanhati” rally (harmony rally), which will be held on January 22.

On the day of the harmony rally, PM Modi will lead the consecration ceremony of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. Adhikari has also sought for deployment of central forces to maintain law and order on the day. The matter is scheduled to be heard by Justice Harish Tandon on Thursday.

Reacting to this, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said: “Ram Mandir has nothing to do with this procession, Mamata Banerjee has already said that. The purpose of the march on January 22 is to maintain solidarity and communal harmony. Suvendu does not want that and hence he approached the court.”

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee announced a ‘rally for harmony’ from Hazra Crossing to Park Circus Maidan with people from all religions on January 22.

Addressing the media persons, Banerjee clarified that her rally should not be interpreted as a protest against the Ram temple consecration.