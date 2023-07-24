Suvendu lodges plaint against Abhishek’s ‘gherao’ call

Kolkata: Following the directive by Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to gherao the residences, in a peaceful way, of BJP leaders as a mark of protest against Centre blocking state’s funds, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has submitted a written complaint against them with the police, flagging security concerns.



During the July 21 Martyr’s Day rally, Abhishek urged block-level leaders in all 341 Blocks to prepare a list of BJP leaders in their area and gherao their houses for eight hours on August 5 in a “peaceful manner”. He said: “If there are any elderly in the family, let them go. But BJP leaders should not be allowed to leave or enter their homes between 10 am to 6 pm as a part of this ‘gono gherao’”.

Mamata, however, had clarified that the protest should be held ensuring there is 100 metres distance from the houses of the BJP leaders.

Adhikari is learnt to have submitted a written complaint to the Hare Street Police Station. In his complaint, he is said to have claimed that such a protest endangers the lives of the BJP leaders. He has reportedly attached the portions from the speeches of Mamata and Abhishek to substantiate his claims and alleged that it amounted to “hate speech”.

Sources said that Suvendu, along with BJP state president Sukanta Majumder, is likely to visit Delhi on Monday as part of a party meeting. There, they are likely to meet the Union Home minister Amit Shah. TMC leaders, however, think that the BJP is scared and hence trying to create an ‘atmosphere of fear’ and the protests will be held peacefully as directed.