‘Suvendu insulted Netaji, must apologise within 24 hrs’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday reacted sharply to Opposition leader in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari’s comment as the latter on Sunday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born in Sonarpur. The ruling party in the state stated that it was an “attempt to distort history”.



“LoP @SuvenduWB’s brazen disregard for facts is appalling! Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birthplace is Cuttack, NOT Sonarpur. Adhikari’s ignorance is an insult to the iconic nationalist figure & reflects his agenda to distort history. We condemn such manipulative tactics!” Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Trinamool Congress further stated: “Adhikari’s ignorance is an insult to the iconic nationalist figure and reflects his agenda to distort history. The way Adhikari insulted Netaji proves that BJP does not know about the nationalist leaders. We strongly condemn the incident. During a rally in South 24-Parganas’s Sonarpur, Adhikari claimed that Netaji was born in Sonarpur. BJP repeatedly claims that they are the protector of Indian history. The Opposition leader does not know where Netaji was born. This proves that the BJP leaders do not try to understand Bengal.”

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday said: “It is a matter of shame that the Opposition leader does not know where Netaji was born. BJP’s Delhi leaders when they go to Shantiniketan say that Rabindranath Tagore was born in Shantiniketan. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh mixed it up between ‘Sahajpath’ and ‘Barnaparichoy’. Will Adhikari seek an apology for his comment. We demand an apology from Adhikari within 24 hours.”

On the NRC issue, Ghosh took a potshot at Adhikari saying: “Opposition leader on Sunday said that they would drive out both Hindus and Muslims who have sneaked into the country through international fencing. It is a dangerous remark. BJP should make its stand clear whether they endorse Adhikari’s remark on the issue.