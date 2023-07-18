Suvendu fuelling post-poll violence: Trinamool

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Monday took a potshot at the Opposition leader in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for fueling post-poll violence.



Ghosh also attacked BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur for their statement where both of them claimed that TMC government will collapse in 5 months.

Reacting to the Majumdar’s and Thakur’s claim, Ghosh said: “They are making such statements to cover their failure in the recently concluded Panchayat elections.” Referring to Suvendu Adhikari’s visit to Howrah’s Panchla, Ghosh said he went to stage a drama.

Ghosh tweeted: “In a baffling display of internal chaos and discord, @BJP4Bengal has become a breeding ground for conflicting opinions and contradictory stances surrounding the imposition of Article 355. At the forefront of this farcical drama is LoP @SuvenduWB, who seemed to be an ardent advocate of invoking Article 355 just days ago. With audacity and disregard for the consequences, he boldly proclaimed his intentions to engineer a situation that would compel the imposition of Article 355. However, in a stunning reversal of his stance, Adhikari now denies any inclination towards such backdoor entry and claims that the BJP seeks to attain power through legitimate electoral means. What a convenient change of heart!”

“Notably, @DilipGhoshBJP has echoed Adhikari’s reservations and distanced himself from the proposition. The spectacle, though, does not end here. In this circus of disagreement, prominent BJP figures, MP @Shantanu_bjp and @DrSukantaBJP, have emerged as vocal proponents of Article 355, the latter going so far as to publicly challenge Dilip Ghosh’s stance. A throwback to the barbs that were traded between the two after Dilip Ghosh called Mr. Majumdar ‘inexperienced’!” Ghosh further tweeted.