Suvendu files nomination from Nandigram

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari filed his nomination papers from Nandigram on Monday for the 2026 Assembly polls. Adhikari has represented the Constituency since 2016 and defeated TMC chief Mamata Banerjee there in 2021 by a margin of 1,956 votes.

Adhikari filed his nomination before the sub-divisional officer in Haldia after a roadshow through parts of Purba Medinipur, accompanied by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh.

Adhikari claimed that the arithmetic which had made Nandigram a difficult contest in 2021 had now changed in the BJP’s favour. Declaring that the battle for Nandigram has become “easier” than it was in 2021, Adhikari said: “Compared to 2021, Nandigram is easier this time.”

Suvendu first won the Nandigram Assembly seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate before switching to the BJP a few months before the 2021 Assembly polls. With inputs from agencies