Suvendu draws flak for ‘avoid muslim-dominated areas’ jibe

Kolkata: The Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari’s remark that tourists must avoid muslim-dominated places like Kashmir has invited sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) that has directly accused Adhikari of “endorsing Pahalgam terrorists”.

Calling Adhikari’s latest jibe a “calculated act of communal provocation”, TMC on Friday said that when Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was giving a push to revive the economy of Jammu & Kashmir by urging tourists to go there, the LoP Adhikari was “dividing India and sabotaging Jammu & Kashmir”.

Tourism in Jammu & Kashmir had taken a hit after terrorists opened fire and killed 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22. J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdulla met Banerjee at Nabanna on Thursday and invited her to his state. Banerjee said that she would try to visit his state after Durga Puja.

TMC alleged that Adhikari was speaking the voice of the terrorists who carried out the terror attack.

“The terrorists attacked Pahalgam to paralyse Kashmir’s economy, and Suvendu is handing them exactly what they wanted. It is a disgraceful, calculated act of communal provocation. This is the very same BJP that wants ‘secular’ erased from the Constitution. Such statements have no place in a democratic country. We will not let BJP burn bridges between Indians. Not in Kashmir. Not in Bengal. Not anywhere,” TMC wrote on X.

Adhikari has again stoked controversy by saying: “Don’t go to places where there are Muslim-habitats. If you want to go to Jammu and Kashmir, go to Jammu. Avoid Muslim-dominated destinations. Tourists were identified based on their religion and murdered in Pahalgam. I am telling the Bengalis, don’t go to places where Muslims are in majority. Your life is your priority. Save your life.” Accusing Adhikari of “parroting Pakistan’s narrative”, TMC said: “BJP leaders are delivering exactly what the terrorists wanted. While Bengal Chief Minister promotes peace, tourism and unity in J&K, Adhikari parrots the language of hate and division. It’s crystal clear who stands with the idea of India and who stands against it.”

Reacting to the matter, TMC leader Shashi Panja said: “Adhikari is saying people shouldn’t go to Kashmir, but his words hold no value. Such statements are unbecoming of an elected representative. We still don’t know what the newly-appointed BJP State President has to say about this.

If someone endorses the narrative of Pakistan and Bangladesh, when Hindus are being openly persecuted in Bangladesh, and then goes on to say that Bangladesh is better than Bengal, what more can be said?”

She added: “The Union Government itself had declared that normalcy should return to Jammu & Kashmir. But in light of this statement, what follows? Everything seems to have failed. You cannot issue a ‘farman’ telling tourists from Bengal not to visit Kashmir.”