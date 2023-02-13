Suvendu crossed all limits of decency: Mamata in Assembly

kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Opposition leader, Suvendu Adhikari had crossed all limits of decency and decorum of the Assembly as he ‘insulted’ the Speaker.



She accused Adhikari of personal mudslinging and held him responsible for his alleged attempt to create a rift within her family. Banerjee on Monday alleged that the opposition leader tried to make her younger brother and sister-in-law join BJP by using Kolkata-based Manjit Singh Grewal who is under ED scanner in connection with the recovery of Rs 1.40 crore. Banerjee again reminded the House that she does not believe in the concept of launching personal attacks. Without taking the name of Adhikari, CM said: “They are doing all types of propaganda. The languages they are using are not acceptable. We would not take lessons on culture from those who were instrumental behind killing Mahatma Gandhi. They are attacking us as they failed to take my family members to the BJP.”

On the last day of discussion on the Governor speech, CM Banerjee expressed her unhappiness over the way Adhikari behaved on the floor of the House. She said that the opposition leader has become a ‘shameful person’. Banerjee also showed a photograph on the floor of the House that has Adhikari and Grewal on the same frame.

Incidentally, Adhikari during his speech said that there were factual errors in the Governor’s speech and also accused the State government of diverting Central funds for other issues apart from those for which the funds were generated. Adhikari later tore apart a copy of the Governor’s speech and staged a protest demonstration before leaving the House along with all the BJP MLAs. Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay announced the suspension of services from Adhikari in the Assembly till February 20. Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy sought privilege motion against Adhikari. Speaker Bandyopadhyay finally withdrew suspension against Adhikari after the Chief Minister sought apology for what Adhikari had done on the floor of the House.

Bandyopadhyay also urged Roy to withdraw his proposal for bringing a privilege motion against Adhikari after the Chief Minister sought apology on his behalf. Speaker said that CMs gesture on the floor of the house is a lesson for all.

CM delivered her lecture in the House immediately after the incident and called the incident unfortunate. Banerjee alleged that Adhikari was not involved in the Nandigram movement. She further alleged that Adhikari had an ‘understanding’ with the then CPIM strongman and Tamluk MP Lakhsman Seth.

Earlier Adhikari raised questions on the role of Banerjee in connection with the Nandigram incident. Banerjee also alleged that Adhikari became angry when the former made his father Sisir Adhikari the Union Minister.

“On the day of the Nandigram incident on March 14, he was not there. He had indulged in a ‘setting’ with Seth. I would not like to take the name of those people whose personality triggers a negative impression,” Banerjee said, referring to Adhikari.