Suvendu continues to spread misinfo amid FIR fear: TMC

Kolkata: The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, allegedly continues to spread fear and panic among the people in Bengal as he sticks to his statement that one crore Bangladeshi immigrants would be driven out.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has slammed Adhikari for his continued effort of spreading “misinformation” and politicising the whole issue at a time when SIR fear has gripped the people, and many have committed suicide.

Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, a day ago, posted in social media some Election Commission of India (ECI) data which clearly stated that around enumeration forms were distributed to 7,64,48,006 voters out of the total 7,66,37,529 voters in the state till November 24. It means more than 99.75 per cent of voters in Bengal were already covered, and enumeration forms have already been distributed to them. Trinamool Congress has therefore raised questions as to where Adhikari’s theory of 1 crore Bangladeshi immigrants in Bengal came from. Adhikari had earlier claimed that there were nearly one crore Rohingya immigrants, Bangladeshi Muslim voters, deceased voters, duplicate entries, and fake voters in the electoral rolls of the State.

The ruling party in Bengal earlier had demanded a high-level probe led either by a Supreme Court or a high court judge on how Bangladeshi nationals were allowed to enter India illegally, with BSF manning the borders.

“Who let them in?” the party asked after Adhikari wrote to CEC Gyanesh Kumar, accusing Trinamool Congress of trying to “shield an illicit vote-bank” the party had “nurtured for years”. Ghosh, in reaction to this, had said: “Every time they use the word ‘infiltration’, BJP shows you a report card which clearly says it has failed.” Ghosh had stated: “There should be a probe without any further delay. How did the Centre fail to guard the international borders, and how were foreigners allowed to enter illegally, whether it was in Bengal or Tripura? The probe should be carried out by either an SC judge or an HC judge from the state. If the Centre or its agencies probe, the truth will be buried.”