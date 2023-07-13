Suvendu conspiring to impose Article 355 in Bengal: TMC

Trinamool Congress on Thursday accused opposition leader in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of hatching a conspiracy to make the Centre intervene in state’s affairs.

It has published an explosive video to support its claim where Adhikari was caught on video saying they would create an atmosphere where Article 355 will be implemented in Bengal.

Trinamool Congress for quite some time has been alleging that BJP was triggering violence in Bengal. During the recently concluded polls, the ruling party in the state accused the BJP of unleashing terror across Bengal.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tweeted saying: “#EXPOSED EXPLOSIVE VIDEO REVEALS WHO WAS BEHIND VIOLENCE IN BENGAL RURAL POLLS @SuvenduWB BJP Leader of the Opposition in Bengal on camera!” Adhikari was caught on video footage saying: “We have to create an atmosphere where Article 355 (emergency provisions) will have to be implemented. I know how to get all this done.”

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also alleged that Adhikari has been trying to create a situation where he would urge the Centre to intervene. “Clear announcement of conspiracy. He wants to create a situation for Central intervention and tells he knows how to do it. This is the cause of violence. Ld Court and Administration should take necessary action against him,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh further stated: “It’s astonishing to see LoP @SuvenduWB preaching about free and fair elections when under his watch, @BJP4Bengal unleashed absolute havoc in his home district, Purba Medinipur, during the Panchayat elections. They hurled bombs in Moyna while innocent people exercised their right to vote. They brutally attacked TMC’s candidate Utpal Jana from Baroj GP, Kanthi. TMC’s booth agents in Kukrahati GP were attacked and tortured. We are aware that candidates from certain parties can become desperate during vote counting, particularly when they are facing defeat. Do you remember how Mr. Adhikari resorted to the notorious “load shedding” tactic to manipulate results and win Nandigram in 2021? Same old, same old!”

Trinamool national spokesperson Saket Gokhale said: “Shocking clinching evidence of how BJP incited violence in Bengal during Panchayat polls. BJP Leader of Opposition in Bengal @SuvenduWB admits OPENLY on camera that BJP “must create an atmosphere in Bengal to bring in President’s Rule. This is why BJP unleashed violence - to bring Bengal under the direct rule of Modi Govt.”