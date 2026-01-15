Suvendu Adhikari served police notice over ‘defamatory remarks’

Malda: West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has landed in controversy after Malda Police served him a notice in connection with alleged “derogatory and defamatory” remarks made against a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader from a public meeting stage. The notice was issued by Chanchal Police Station following the registration of an FIR based on a complaint filed earlier this month.

According to police sources from the Chanchal subdivision, Adhikari has been asked to appear before Chanchal Police Station within the next seven days as part of the ongoing investigation. The case relates to comments allegedly made by Adhikari against former IPS officer and TMC Malda district committee vice-president Prasun Banerjee during a BJP public meeting at Kolambagan in Chanchal on January 2.

Meanwhile, Adhikari, has received protective relief from the Calcutta High Court in connection with the case on Thursday. The court directed that Adhikari need not appear physically before the police.

Prasun Banerjee lodged a written complaint at Chanchal Police Station on the same night, accusing the BJP leader of making “baseless, offensive and defamatory statements” against him from a public platform. “From an open stage, Suvendu Adhikari made false and defamatory remarks about me. I have therefore approached the police seeking legal action,” Bandopadhyay said.

During the meeting, Adhikari had sharply attacked Banerjee, referring to him in highly controversial terms while recalling his role as the TMC candidate against BJP MP Khagen Murmu in the Malda North Lok Sabha constituency in the last parliamentary elections. The remarks triggered sharp reactions from the ruling party, which demanded police action.

Reacting to the notice, BJP leaders criticised the police action. BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said Adhikari’s remarks were political, adding that defamation cases should be pursued in court, questioning the FIR.

On the other hand, TMC defended the police action. Malda district TMC spokesperson Ashis Kundu said: “The police have acted strictly as per law after receiving a complaint. No one is above the law, irrespective of their political position.”