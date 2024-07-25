Suvendu accuses TMC MLA of trying to assault him on Assembly premises

Kolkata: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday alleged that Trinamool Congress MLA Tapan Chatterjee abused him verbally and tried to assault him on the premises of the Assembly.

Chatterjee, an MLA from Purbasthali in East Burdwan, denied such allegations and claimed that Adhikari had resorted to falsehood. “There were so many people present in the premises of the Assembly. Is there any picture of me trying to assault him? He is lying and making false allegations. I have also lodged a complaint with the Speaker alleging that the Leader of Opposition has made certain false statements about his family members.”

Adhikari in his letter claimed to be suffering from insecurity on the Assembly premises and held the Speaker responsible for the incident since the custodian of the House disallowed entry of personal bodyguards of MLAs inside the Assembly for security purposes. Speaker Biman Banerjee later said that he has received complaints from Adhikari as well as the legislator against whom the former had complained. He said that he has initiated an investigation into the allegations.

The BJP soon after the question answer session demanded adjournment alleging atrocity against women which the Speaker turned down.

“Let the Central government first reply why they have introduced three new criminal laws without consulting the state when law and order is a state subject.

Is it not an attempt to snatch the law and order control from the hands of the state? The state always takes strong action whenever there is any case that compromises with the security of women,” said Chandrima Bhattacharjee, state Finance minister. The BJP legislators shouted slogans on the floor and then protested in the Assembly lobby.