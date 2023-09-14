Sutahata: About Rs 13L stolen in robbery at cooperative society

Tension gripped Chaitanyapur area of Sutahata in Haldia after six armed miscreants robbed a cooperative society on Wednesday noon.

According to sources, around 12:10 pm, a group of six robbers armed with firearms and sharp weapons entered the Chaklalapur Gorankhali and Deulpota Cooperative Society.

While two robbers guarded the main door, four others held the employees at gunpoint and took away the keys to the cash counter and vault. The employees were locked inside a room. Before leaving, the robbers threatened to have installed a time bomb which would explode soon.

Additionally, they also took away the hard disk of the CCTV DVR. A few moments later, the employees broke open the door and found the miscreants had fled. The police were also informed. The manager of the cooperative society reportedly informed that about Rs 13 lakh was stolen. A massive manhunt is on to nab the robbers.

It may be mentioned that on August 29, two robberies took place at two shops of a jewellery chain in Ranaghat and Purulia.