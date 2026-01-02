Sustained commitment: ‘State govt boosts funding for book fairs’

Raiganj: Highlighting the West Bengal government’s sustained financial commitment to promoting reading culture, State Minister for Mass Education Extension zand Library Services Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Thursday said that increased funding for book fairs has played a crucial role in strengthening literary habits and cultural harmony

across the state.

Addressing the inauguration of the North Dinajpur District Book Fair at Court Ground in Islampur, the minister described books as indispensable to a civilised society, comparing their importance to water for fish.

Chowdhury said that over the past fourteen years, the State government has enhanced allocations for book fairs nearly sixfold to encourage wider participation and greater interest in the Bengali language and literature. He, however, did not reveal any figures.

He stated that the book fairs were generating good response. “In 2024 alone, books worth approximately Rs. 14.5 crore were sold through 24 district-level and four sub-divisional book fairs across West Bengal. These fairs attracted more than 80 lakh visitors, with nearly 10 lakh books being sold,” stated the minister.

The minister said that beyond book sales, such fairs serve as platforms for cultural exchange, social unity and intellectual engagement, particularly in districts with diverse communities like North Dinajpur.

Gulam Rabbani, Minister of Environment, Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy, and Abdul Karim Chowdhury, MLA from Islampur, were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The North Dinajpur District Book Fair, which began on January 1, will continue until January 7. Around 90 stalls have been set up, with publishers participating from different parts of West Bengal as well as other states and abroad. The fair is witnessing a steady turnout of students, readers and book lovers from all age groups. Commenting on the prevailing political climate, Chowdhury expressed concern over attempts by certain leaders to disrupt communal harmony through provocative statements.

Pointing out that Muslims form the majority in the Islampur subdivision while Hindus are in the majority in Raiganj subdivision, he appealed to both communities to safeguard mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, asserting that no one should be allowed to incite communal discord.