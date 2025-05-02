Suspicious vehicle with fake govt emblem seized

Malda: A major security alert was triggered when Baishnabnagar Police Station received information about a suspicious red car fitted with a blue beacon and displaying a Government of India board heading towards Farakka. Acting swiftly, police intercepted the vehicle and detained its occupants — one male and two females.

During interrogation, the driver, identified as Alimpan Roy, of Arif Road, Ultadanga, Kolkata, falsely claimed that one of the women was the wife of Commandant EFR 1st Battalion, Jyotirmoy Roy IPS. He also alleged that his sister was a CBI officer based in Delhi. Upon verification, both claims were found to be baseless.

The vehicle was immediately seized and Alimpan Roy was arrested by ASI Subhendu Bikash Pati. A specific case has been registered against him. He has been remanded to five days of police custody for detailed interrogation to ascertain if he is involved in other fraudulent activities.

The police have circulated a message along with the photograph of the arrested individual to all relevant departments for further identification and verification. “Investigations are ongoing,” said Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Superintendent of Police Malda.