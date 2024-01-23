Suspicious object found on Teesta River banks

-Jalpaiguri: Following the Teesta flash flood disaster in October 2023 in which live ammunition was washed downstream, renewed fears arose over an object found on the banks of the Teesta River in Sukanta Nagar Colony of Jalpaiguri. Army personnel conducted a search along the river banks on Tuesday.



Mahadev Roy, a local Panchayat member, stated: “During the flash flood, local people were in a state of panic. On Tuesday, when the object appeared, residents became worried. Upon receiving the news, Army personnel conducted a thorough search of the riverbed throughout the morning and confirmed that the object was a water filter and not an explosive.”

Following the Teesta flash flood in October 2023, Army soldiers recovered various ammunition, including mortar shells, washed down the Teesta River from locations such as Vivekananda and Sarada villages along the Teesta bank.

In Vivekananda Palli alone, 7 to 8 shells were recovered. Two people had then lost their lives in the explosion of a mortar shell in the Kranti area of Maynaguri Block.