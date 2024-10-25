‘Suspension of Utsashree Portal shouldn’t affect transfer application’

Kolkata: In a case of transfer of a primary school teacher, a vacation bench of Calcutta High Court observed that the suspension of the Utsashree Portal should not stand in the way of considering the transfer application. The bench of Justice Kausik Chanda was approached by the petitioner who is a primary school teacher in West Midnapore district. The petitioner sought his transfer to a school nearer to his residence

within the district. It was learnt that by the impugned order dated November 23, 2022, passed by chairman in-charge, West Midnapore District Primary School Council, the petitioner was asked to apply for transfer for his posting at Karnagar Primary School on medical ground through Utsashree Portal, as and when the portal was reopened.

The court observed: “It is an admitted position that Utsashree Portal has been suspended with effect from September 29, 2022. In my view, the suspension of Utsashree Portal should not stand in the way of considering the transfer application of the petitioner”. The court directed the chairman in-charge, West Midnapore District Primary School Council to consider the transfer application of the petitioner within a period of two months from the date of communication of the order in accordance with law. The Utsashree portal was inaugurated in 2021. It was started for the smooth transfer of teachers working in government-sponsored and aided primary, upper primary, secondary and higher

secondary schools.