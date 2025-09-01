Suspension of train services hampers trade in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: With Durga Puja approaching, traders across North Dinajpur district are facing serious difficulties after the suspension of four Kolkata- and Howrah-bound trains from Radhikapur for four consecutive days starting August 30.

The cancellation has not only hit business activities but also created inconvenience for passengers travelling to Kolkata for education, medical care, and other essential purposes.

According to Railway authorities, 13145 Kolkata–Radhikapur Express will remain suspended from August 30 to September 2, while the 13146 Radhikapur-Kolkata Express will not run from August 31 to September 3. Similarly, the 13053 Howrah-Radhikapur Kulik Express has been cancelled on August 31 and September 3 and the 13054 Radhikapur–Howrah Kulik Express will remain suspended on September 1 and 4.

The business community has noted that in the weeks leading up to Durga Puja, traders travel frequently to Kolkata to procure garments, household goods, and other items that have high demand during the festive season. The disruption in rail connectivity, therefore, is expected to delay supplies and increase costs.

Expressing deep concern, Shankar Kundu, General Secretary of the West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, a trade body of both North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur districts, said: “We have no other alternative trains except the Radhikapur–Kolkata Express and Radhikapur–Howrah Kulik Express to visit Kolkata. The suspension of both for several days, just weeks ahead of Durga Puja, will heavily impact traders from Kaliyaganj, Hemtabad, Raiganj, and Karandighi, who rely on these trains for business purposes in Kolkata. Their business is being affected before Durga Puja. In the same way, passengers who reach Kolkata by trains for education, healthcare and other facilities are facing hurdles, owing to train cancellations.”

Explaining the reason for the disruption, Raju Kumar, Raiganj station superintendent, stated that the cancellations are due to non-interlocking system development work on the route. “The suspension of both Kolkata and Howrah-bound trains from Radhikapur and vise versa will continue till September 4. Announcements are being made at Raiganj station to keep passengers informed,” he added.