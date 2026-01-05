Suspension of Siliguri–Radhikapur Intercity train services extended

Raiganj: Railway authorities have extended the suspension period of both up and down Siliguri–Radhikapur Intercity train services by another day, citing persistent dense fog across several North Bengal districts.

The services of train no. 75705 (Siliguri–Radhikapur) and 75706 (Radhikapur–Siliguri) will now remain cancelled till January 5, causing considerable inconvenience to thousands of passengers.

The cancellation of these two important trains has triggered concern among daily commuters, traders, students, and tourists in Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, Radhikapur, and surrounding areas. The Intercity Express is regarded as the only direct and dependable rail link between Siliguri and Radhikapur via Raiganj and Kaliyaganj. Its prolonged suspension is expected to adversely affect trade activities, tourism, and examination-related travel.

Raju Kumar, Superintendent of Raiganj Railway Station, said: “The Intercity services were initially suspended from January 1 to January 4 due to heavy fog along the route. Following a revision of the inspection, the suspension period has now been extended till January 5. Services are scheduled to resume from January 6, and passengers have been informed in advance”.

Expressing concern, Shankar Kundu, general secretary of West Dinajpur Chamber of Commerce, said: “Radhikapur–Siliguri intercity express is the lifeline for Raiganj, Kaliyaganj, and Radhikapur. The commuters are suffering owing to this.”