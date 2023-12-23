Suspension of MPs: Trinamool to hold protest meets in all dists

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is organising street-corner meetings in all the districts to protest against the suspension of the party’s MPs.



The district leaders have been asked to hold 3 to 4 political programmes and carry out massive campaigns against the Centre, be it the issue of not clearing state’s dues or the protest demonstrations against the suspension of MPs.

Trinamool Congress alleged that its MPs were suspended “unlawfully” from the parliament. The ruling party in Bengal will highlight the issue during its district campaign programmes. It will train guns on the ruling party at the Centre on several issues ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Over 141 MPs have been suspended from the Parliament for merely demanding discussion, debate, and a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah. Trinamool Congress had said that India’s democracy was endangered and BJP has been trying to silence the opposition. Trinamool Congress cautioned that the BJP’s efforts will be in vain.

“In @BJP4India’s realm of selective justice, their ignorance is glaring when it involves their own. With over 141 suspended MPs, democracy is ruthlessly slaughtered, yet again,” Trinamool Congress had posted on social media. Around 20 Trinamool Congress MPs were suspended.

The Winter session saw a security breach in the Lok Sabha, the suspension of over 141 MPs, and the disqualification of Trinamool Congress MP Mohua Moitra from the Lok Sabha. The session, held against the backdrop of the results of the Assembly elections in five States, with the BJP winning the three Hindi-speaking States of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh; the Congress winning Telangana; and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) winning Mizoram.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of Trinamool Congress has already undertaken a massive 45-day-long campaign in all the blocks of Bengal ahead of Lok Sabha elections to strengthen its organization at the district level. The programme started on December 22 and will end on February 6.

At least 10,000 meetings will be conducted in the districts during this period. One of the main purposes of the move is to reach out to the women voters ahead of the Parliamentary elections.