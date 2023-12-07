Suspension of Kanchankanya Exp: NBSTC to run extra buses

Cooch Behar: The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has decided to operate an additional 10 buses from Siliguri to Kolkata and Alipurduar during the suspension period of the Kanchankanya Express train. According to Railway sources, the Express will be temporarily closed for interlocking upgrading from December 9 to December 22.



Starting from December 10, the NBSTC plans to run five special buses daily between 5 pm and 8 pm. Four buses will depart from Siliguri to reach Kolkata, while four buses will operate from Kolkata to Cooch Behar. Additionally, two buses will be available between Alipurduar and Kolkata.

NBSTC Chairman Partha Pratim Roy made this announcement through a social media post. Roy stated, “The Railways has decided to suspend the Kanchankanya Express train temporarily. However, the winter season is currently a peak time for tourists to visit North Bengal. Suspending the train during this period could pose significant challenges for tourists and businesses alike. The NBSTC has taken this proactive step to ensure that tourists and daily commuters face no inconvenience during this period.”