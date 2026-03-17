Suspended TMC leader Arabul Islam quits party

Kolkata: Arabul Islam, a former TMC MLA from Bhangar seat, who was suspended by his party, quit it, a day after the Assembly elections were announced on Sunday.



“They did not understand me. I have been sued five times and expelled three times. That is why I am quitting TMC with sadness in my heart,” Islam said at Furfura Sharif on Monday.

He also said that he was going to start a new chapter, triggering speculations over his joining ISF led by Naushad Siddiqui.

“I will not say anything now, I will say it when the situation arises. But I can say one thing, what will happen in a day or two,” Islam added. He had earlier faced temporary suspension multiple times over alleged anti-party activities.

A section claimed that he may join the party led by Humayun Kabir. Islam had, however, hinted at leaning towards the ISF. He has long been a controversial figure. In 2024, he was arrested in connection with the murder of an ISF worker and spent nearly seven months in jail before securing bail. His feud with Shaukat Molla also turned public, with allegations of attack and counter-complaints of attempted murder.