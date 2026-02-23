Suspected thief assault victim dies

Kolkata: A man who was assaulted on suspicion of being a thief about 12 days ago in Kharagpur, died at a hospital in Bhubaneswar. Although the family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint against unknown attackers, no arrest was made till Sunday evening.



According to sources, the deceased Soumyadip Chanda (33) of Keshiari in West Midnapore was a mechanical engineer by profession.

He worked at a private company. On February 8, while Soumyadip was going for his duty through the Anarkali area in Kharagpur, a group of people assaulted him badly on suspicion of being a thief.

Though Chanda tried to show them the identity card, no one paid any heed to his words. When Chanda became unconscious, he was abandoned on the roadside.

Police rescued Chanda and rushed him to the Kharagpur sub-divisional hospital.

However, later, his family members shifted Chanda to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar for better treatment. But on Friday night, Chanda succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.